



Tribune Online

Group appeals to Gov. Wike, other aggrieved party members to embrace peace

A political group christened “Plateau for Atiku” has made a passionate appeal to Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and his supporters to close rank with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the overall interest of the party. The group in a statement signed by its protem secretary, Professor […]

Group appeals to Gov. Wike, other aggrieved party members to embrace peace

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune