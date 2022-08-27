Jigawa GDP increases from N1.1trn to N2.26trn —Abubakar

THE Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, said his seven years of administration in the state have increased the state Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from N1.1 trillion to N2.26 trillion.

The governor made the disclosure in a statement issued, signed and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse the state capital by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Habibu Nuhu Kila as part of the 31 years anniversary of the state.

According to the statement, “the governor met the state’s GDP at N1.1 trillion in 2015. Now according to the National Bureau of Statistics…