Nasarawa govt apprehends 103 persons for violating sanitation law

The Nasarawa Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, says it has arrested 103 persons for violating environmental sanitation laws of the state.

Abubakar Mohammed, Chief Prosecuting Officer of the ministry, made the disclosure in an interview with journalists in Lafia, on Saturday.

He said the offenders were arrested across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state by the enforcement team for transacting their private businesses during the sanitation exercise.

According to him, the action violated the provisions of Section 9 (2) of the State Environmental Sanitation Law.

He noted that the offenders were prosecuted by various Mobile Courts across the state to serve as…