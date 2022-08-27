NGO rehabilitates 2,700 trafficking survivors, launches HERS Africa

Pathfinders Justice Initiative, a non-governmental Organisation (NGO) said it has assisted in rehabilitating 2,700 women survivors of trafficking even as the organisation launches a new initiative, HERS AFRICA.

According to Ruth Evon Benson-Idahosa, Executive Director PJI, HERS (Hub of Economic Resources for Survivors) Africa, is the first and only digital ‘one stop’ resource hub in Africa to address the unique and complete needs of survivors of trafficking as they navigate a path towards self-sustainability and economic independence.

Benson-Idahosa stated that “It is our hope that this one-stop digital hub, the first of its kind in Africa will address the unique and…