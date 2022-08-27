PDP allegations are embarrassing, contemptible, says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state has described allegations of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the new Lagos state parking policy as outlandish, embarrassing and contemptible.

The Lagos State Parking Authority, LASPA, had issued a letter informing a certain business outfit of its new tax regime of the sum of N290, 000 for the parking lot outside the premises of the firm, N80,000 per annum each for the parking lot and a non-refundable administrative processing fee of N50, 000.

Condemning the new tax regime, Lagos PDP alleged it’s aimed at milking the people of the state to finance the ambition of an individual who had held the state and its…