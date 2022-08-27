Untapped potentials in Nigeria agriculture can help food security, economic growth ― USAID

The Deputy Mission Director USAID/Nigeria, Sara Werth says untapped potential in agriculture can help in achieving food security and economic growth in the country.

Werth said this at the Launch of the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP) on Friday in Abuja.

He said that agriculture was strategically important to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy, adding that in 2020, agriculture contributed over 25 per cent to the gross domestic product.

The USAID Deputy Mission Director said that the new policy was a deliberate effort by the Government of Nigeria to deploy knowledge and good agricultural practices to fast-track the development of…