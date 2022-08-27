Wike returns to Nigeria, confirms meeting with Tinubu, OBJ, Obi, Atiku

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Friday returned to Nigeria after a week’s holiday in the United Kingdom, confirming that he met with the presidential candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, and the candidate of his own Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Governor Wike, who has been in the eye of the storm of the crisis rocking the opposition PDP after its presidential primaries and the choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as the running mate to Atiku, also confirmed that while in the UK, he also met with the former president, General Olusegun Obasanjo, in the company of…