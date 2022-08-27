Yankari Games Reserve to be privatised — Bauchi State govt

Though the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has declared its opposition to the leasing and or outright sale of six moribund industries by the PDP-led administration, the government has maintained its stance that privatizing the ailing industries is in the best interest of the people of the state.

The government, therefore, declared that it has concluded all necessary arrangements to sell the state-owned Yankari Games Reserves and Safari in order to bring back the glory days of the famous games reserve in West Africa.

Making the government stance known on Saturday while addressing Journalists at the Government House, Secretary to the State…