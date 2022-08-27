You’re a transparent leader, APC chairman tells Nasarawa gov

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has described the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule as a honest and transparent leader.

The commendation followed the return of N20 million unspent fund by Sule, who is the chairman of the APC media subcommittee for the presidential primary.

The money is part of the N140 allocated to the committee for the purpose of discharging its responsibilities.

The subcommittee returned the fund during the presentation of it’s report to the party’s national leadership over the weekend.

Senator Adamu said such gesture was uncommon, adding that Sule is the type of leader the country needs.