ADC raises alarm over alleged plot to seal off national secretariat

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised the alarm over alleged move to seal off its national secretariat in Abuja.

The party National Director of Communications and Programs, Barr. Ifenla Oligbinde, disclosed this in a statement at the weekend.

Oligbinde said political parties not uncomfortable with the ADC rising profile were trying to instigate officials of the Federal Capital Development Control (FCDA), with the ultimate aim to destabilise the party ahead next general elections.

The statement warned such “paid agents” to stop the act described as embarrassing, adding that ADC is not a commercial or business enterprise and there has not been any area designated…