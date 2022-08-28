Gunmen kill worshiper in Plateau

A middle-aged woman identified as Lyop Dalyop has been killed by gunmen at Bagai village in Bachi District of Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the woman had gone to clean up her church premises along with other church workers on Saturday in preparation for Sunday Service when she was killed.

An eyewitness told Nigerian Tribune that shortly after she returned from the exercise at Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Bangai, the militia who have been lurking within the vicinity shot her on the head as she was about to enter her house.

It was gathered that before those within the vicinity could fully realise what happened, the gunmen had…