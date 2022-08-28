How Orijin spiced up 2022 Osun Osogbo festival

The alcoholic blend of African herbs and fruits, Orijin, added spice to the 2022 Osun Osogbo Festival with memorable performances, talent hunt competitions, and raffle draws.

From August 8th to 14th, Orijin partnered with the Palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba JimohOlanipekun, to celebrate the annual Osun-Osogbo festival.

A week before the festival commenced, Guinness Nigeria, makers of Orijin, paid a courtesy visit to the Ataoja. During the visit, 40 beneficiaries comprising artisans, petty traders and craftsmen and women were empowered via a presentation of an N4,000,000 grant.

The intervention further underscored Guinness’ commitment to the growth of Nigerian cultures and…