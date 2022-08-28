Sanwo-Olu’s wife urges private sector, others to partner govt on youth development

The first lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has urged people in the private sector and public-spirited individuals to team up with the government to fashion out programmes to improve the lots of the youths in the society.

The governor’s wife made the call at the weekend while speaking at the graduation ceremony at Social Correctional Centre for Girls, Idi Araba, Mushin, Lagos State.

The Summer Coach titled: “Emotional Intelligence,” a week-long seminar, organised and sponsored by Impact and Inspire Initiative/Wuraolami Foundation, witnessed 14 of the participants bagging scholarships up to the university level as well as the unveiling of refurbished hairdressing…