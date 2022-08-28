Sky Capital appoints MD, Non-EDs for Skye Bank Sierra Leone

Sky Capital & Financial Allied Limited, the financial services subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has appointed a new Managing Director and three non-executive directors for one of its subsidiaries Skye Bank, Sierra Leone.

According to a statement signed over the weekend by Sifax Group Spokesman, Mr. Muyiwa Akande, the appointment of Mr. Abiola Bolaji as the substantive Managing Director of Sky Capital, Sierra Leone is coming on the heels of the approval by the Bank of Sierra Leone.

Also, the statement states that Mr. Ayoku Liadi, Mr. Abdul Sheku Kargbo and Arch. Abel Onomake have assumed the positions of non-executive directors of the bank.

Abiola Bolaji is a graduate of Obafemi…