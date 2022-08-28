Supporters defy heavy downpour to march for Obi in Rivers

Thousands of supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in Rivers State on Saturday defied an early morning downpour in many areas of the state to troop out and participate in a “two-million man” march in solidarity with Obi.

Initially, it was like the rain which started early hours of the day would scuttle the march but before it was full dawn the rains stopped and the crowd started converging at the Oil Mill axis of the state, the take-off point of the march.

But as the march proceeded on the Aba-Port Harcourt expressway more and more participants were swell the number…