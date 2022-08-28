Tension in Lagos communities over death of transport union leader

There was confusion and panic on Sunday afternoon as suspected cult members killed the Mile 12 Branch Chairman of the Lagos State Park Management Committee, Sulaimon Lawal, popularly known as Ariku.

Suspected loyalists and colleagues of the slain transport union member went on a rampage at Owode Elede, Mike 12, Ketu Owode Onirin and other parts of the community attacking residents and passers-by.

Shops were hurriedly closed as residents and passers-by scampered into different directions as an armed group of boys suspected to be colleagues of the slain Ariku went on a rampage.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the killing to the…