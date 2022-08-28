Why Atiku will rescue Nigeria from APC ‘s clueless administration —Ogungbenro, Oyo State PDP chair

Dayo Ogungbenro, chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Oyo State, speaks with IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI, on national issues, including the party’s determined bid to reclaim power, just as he reviews the performance of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in the last seven years.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while assessing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration claimed that Nigeria has fared better in the last seven years. Do you agree with the claim?

We are all Nigerians and we are all eyewitnesses to what has happened in the country in the last seven years. An average educated Nigerian can critically give a comparative analysis of the former President…