2023: Appeal Court restores Delta Speaker as PDP guber candidate

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division has restored the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Francis Oborevwori as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The judgement of the Court, delivered on Monday, voided and set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court which had, on July 7, 2022, nullified his nomination on ground of certificate forgery and perjury.

Justice Peter Ige, who delivered the judgement of the Appellate court, held that claims against the Speaker were criminal in nature and must be proved beyond reasonable doubts.

The Appellate Court also held that David Edevbie, who filed the suit at…