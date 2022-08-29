Again, ASUU extends strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has again extended the ongoing strike action over failure of the Federal Government to meet the Union’s demands.

National Executive Council of ASUU took the decision on Monday in Abuja after deliberating on the reports from various congresses held last week.

Tribune Online gathered that the state congresses voted overwhelmingly for the continuation of the strike, especially to protest the decision of the Federal Government to enforce the no-work-no-pay policy.

Details later…

