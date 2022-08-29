Angolan ruling party wins five more years in power

Angola’s long-dominant party has won another five years in power, but with a much-reduced majority, the electoral commission has announced. (BBC)

The MPLA, under President João Lourenço, took 51.2% in last week’s election. Its closest rival, Unita, had its best-ever result with 44%.

Unita previously said it was considering contesting the outcome.

The MPLA, in power for nearly five decades, has faced criticism over high levels of poverty and unemployment.

Its share of the vote was down from the 61% it gained in the previous elections in 2017, while Unita’s share is sharply up from 27%.

Despite Angola being…