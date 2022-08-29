APC presidential candidate, aspirants to meet on Wednesday

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the 22 other aspirants who contested last June’s presidential convention will meet on Wednesday in Abuja.

One of the aspirants, Dr Nicolas Felix, confirmed in a statement on Monday.

He disclosed that he called for the roundtable, which is scheduled to hold by 2.00 pm at Transcorp Hilton, for the standard bearer and the aspirants to meet minds and come up with viable strategies to support the candidate to win the 2023 general elections.

He said: “The choice of Abuja wasn’t a mistake. I called the meeting for us to address the challenges bedevilling our country and inclusive politics.

