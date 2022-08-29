COPSUN carpets ASUU President over comments on state universities

The Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-owned Universities (COPSUN) has described the remarks by the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Emmanuel Sodeke, referring to state-owned universities as “irrelevant and quacks” as insulting, contemptuous and unbecoming for President of ASUU.

COPSUN in a statement signed by its secretary, Marcus Awobifa and made available to Tribune Online on Monday in Abuja, said state universities cannot be forced or coerced to implement agreements reached between the Federal Government and her workers in the Universities to which they are not parties.

COPSUN said it is time to respect the Federal nature of…