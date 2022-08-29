Foundation urges parents to step up efforts to preserve culture

The Olori Francis Meshioye Foundation, a cultural Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has urged parents to step up efforts to preserve culture and foster inclusiveness, resilience among children.

The Founder of the organisation, Olori Francis Meshioye, gave the advice at the inauguration of some projects in the Department of Philosophy, University of Lagos on Thursday.

The projects were outcome of collaboration between the Department of Philosophy of University of Lagos and the Foundation.

According to him, culture is the only weapon, potent enough to guide the younger generation and the country at large, to the much-anticipated greatness.

He therefore said that there was the…