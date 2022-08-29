Local stock market closed week bullish by 0.63%

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) was bullish last week as the benchmark increased by 0.63 per cent in five days, following 0.59 per cent decline recorded in the previous week.

Equities investors, therefore, earned N168 billion as the market capitalization settled at N26.797 trillion as against a previous weekly close of N26.629 trillion. This positive weekly trade brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to -1.37 per cent and a year-to-date gain of 16.31 per cent.

Positive sentiments were shed abroad as the market breath was bullish with gainers outnumbering losers. 27 equities appreciated in price during the week under review,…