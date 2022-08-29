North-West APC vows to maintain, mobilise more supporters

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum of Publicity Secretaries North-West has assured that the party will have a landslide victory in the zone that will make it difficult for other political parties to challenge the results of the elections.

This was even as it vowed to maintain its supporters as well as to mobilise more supporters.

The inaugural meeting of the forum which held at Ni’Immah Guest Palace, Kano on Monday was attended by all the Publicity Secretaries of the zone.

During the meeting the duo of Hon Ahmad Aruwa, APC Publicity Secretary Kano State and Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau, APC Publicity Secretary, Zamfara State, were…