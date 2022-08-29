Over 3 million households to get mosquito nets in Niger

The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), in conjunction with the Niger State government and Society for Family Health (SFH) as well as other development partners, has concluded plans to flag off the 2022 mass distribution of treated mosquito nets to over three million households across the 25 local government areas of the state.

The Director/Campaign Manager of NMEP, Mr. John Ocholi, who made the disclosure during a courtesy call on the wife of the Niger State governor, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello in Minna ahead of a media orientation in Minna, hinted that the nets would be distributed through a door-to-door approach to households across 275 wards in parts of the 25 local…