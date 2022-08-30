A life of solidity and value: Celebrating A. K. Ahmadu at 70

WITHIN the tense atmosphere that defines the security and political circumstances in Nigeria, almost everyone is looking for means of making sense of life and the possible paths to the future. I am very glad that I could find someone who has lived meaningfully in spite of the terrible existential circumstances that Nigeria presents. This is someone whose life still consists of innumerable lessons for his generation and beyond. I am glad to be celebrating Engr. Abiodun Kehinde Ahmadu, husband, father, friend, astute professional, omolúwàbí, a great Olivetian, and a proud cultural septuagenarian. For my egbon, I have that famous line from Alfred Lord Tennyson’s “Ulysses” on…