ASUU begins total indefinite strike

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities has declared a comprehensive, total and indefinite strike action beginning from 12.01a.m. on Monday, 29th August, 2022.

ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke announced this in a statement late Monday after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Union held in Abuja.

He said: “Following extensive deliberations on Government’s response to the resolution of 14th February, 2022 so far, NEC concluded that the demands of the Union had not been satisfactorily addressed. Consequently, NEC resolved to transmute the roll-over strike to a comprehensive, total and indefinite strike action beginning from 12.01a.m. on Monday, 29th…