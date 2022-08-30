FG releases N6.25bn for pasture development, others in Katsina

The Federal Government has released the sum of N6.25 billion to the Katsina State government for the establishment of pasture development and the construction of infrastructure in the affected areas of Ruma-Kujar-Jangarai grazing reserves and nearby communities in the state.

Nine local government areas of Jibia, Batsari, Dutsinma, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa and Dandume are to benefit from the project.

The state’s deputy govérnor, Mannir Yakubu, disclosed this during the Ranch Development Stakeholders’ meeting in Katsina on Monday.

Alhaji Lawal Bagiwa, the Special Adviser on Livestock and Grazing Reserves, who represented the deputy governor at the event,…