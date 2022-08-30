Obeseki secures release of community head, secretary arrested over land dispute

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Tuesday secured the release from police custody, the Enogie of Ulegun Community,Sunday Eghosasere Omoregie, and the Ohen (chief priest) of the community, Philip Uwuoroya, who were arrested on Wednesday over the land dispute in the community.

Hundreds of Ulegun Community in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State had on Monday protested to the Government House, Benin City, alleging that some highly placed individuals demolished over 80 houses in the community and later got the Enogie and the Ohen arrested. The protesters thereafter called on Governor Obaseki to assist them in securing the release of their community leaders.

