Okowa asks FG to understudy Delta education policy to end impasse with ASUU

The Federal Government has been advised to send its delegation to Delta state to understudy its education system so as to avoid strikes.

According to the governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, there was a need for federal authorities to apply the Delta State Government formula even to end the lingering strike by lecturers in the nation’s universities.

Lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have been on strike for over six months.

However, the four state-owned universities in Delta are not on strike.

Speaking to reporters in Asaba through his Chief Press secretary, Mr Olise Ifeajika,

Okowa sympathised with students of federal universities for the…