Reps quiz FRSC over non-remittance of N.5bn revenue

The House of Representatives on Monday uncovered the sum of N500 million revenue shortfall from the financial records submitted by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in the 2021 fiscal year.

The lawmakers who spoke during the inadequacies/discrepancies observed in the financial records presented by key revenue generating agencies to the House Committee on Finance chaired by Hon. Abiodun James Faleke chided the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) for failing to adequately track revenue generated by agencies of government and for failure to keep adequate records of such revenue.

Meanwhile, authorities of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) have…