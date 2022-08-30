SEC to intensify war against ponzi schemes —Yuguda

Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Lamido Yuguda as stated that the Commission will continuously collaborate and engage relevant agencies to eliminate completely all Ponzi schemes operations in the capital market.

Yuguda who spoke in Abuja weekend, said the SEC has been fighting a serious war against Ponzi schemes, engaging and alerting Nigerians on the need to only deal with operators that are registered with the Commission.

According to him, “We have their list on the SEC website and we have always said that if you go to an operator or when an operator approaches you, you must confirm that he is a licensed operator with the SEC. We have our…