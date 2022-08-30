Son’s death: Ebenezer Obey appreciates Adeboye, fans, others

Music icon, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi has appreciated well-meaning Nigerians, and fans that sympathised with him across the globe, over the passage of his late son, Olayinka Obey-Fabiyi.

The veteran musician, also restated that the recent launch of Freedom from Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Ministry (FADAM) was aimed at converting adversity into societal solutions.

As part of the efforts to transform lives with the new initiative, Obey has launched a campaign tagged, “5 Minutes Daily Prayers for the alcoholics and drug-addicted persons and their parents and families.”

In a press release signed and made available by his General Manager, Mr Tunji Odunmbaku, the music…