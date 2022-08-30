Stolen crude oil stored in churches, mosques ― Kyari

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, on Tuesday disclosed that crude oil theft has become a widespread phenomenon involving all strata of the society including religious, local leaders and government officials.

He said the company has discovered that stolen products are warehoused in churches and mosques with the knowledge of all members of the society where the incidents occur.

Speaking at the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, he…