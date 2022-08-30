Things you should know about traveling to Rwanda

Rwanda is known as the land of a thousand hills. Rwanda’s stunning scenery and warm, friendly people offer unique experiences. It is among the 48 visa-free countries Nigerians can travel to. It is blessed with extraordinary biodiversity, with incredible wildlife living throughout its volcanoes, montane rainforests, and sweeping plains.

Travelers come from far and wide to catch a glimpse of the magnificent gorillas, yet there is so much more to see and experience. Here are some facts about Rwanda.com

1. THE PEOPLE OF RWANDA

According to Britannica.com, the people of the Republic of Rwanda speak the Bantu language known as Rwanda (also known as Kinyarwanda). The Rwandan people…