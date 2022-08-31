Dogara felicitates Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Father Kukah at 70

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has felicitated with Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Father Mathew Hassan Kukah on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary.

In a statement, he issued in Abuja and made available to Journalists in Bauchi by his Media Team, Hon. Yakubu Dogara described Bishop Kukah as a “philanthropist, leader and man of courage and a crusader for justice.”

He stated that “On behalf of my humble self and family, I join the global community of friends, colleagues, and millions of followers, admirers and supporters alike to rejoice with and celebrate our Leader and father in the faith, Bishop Mathew Hassan…