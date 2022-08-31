FG disburses N471.9bn to 36 states under SFTAS

The Federal Government has sought the partnership of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) across the country on sustaining fiscal reforms initiated under the $1.5 billion World Bank-Assisted States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme.

This is to enhance results, which seeks to deepen fiscal transparency and accountability in the Public Financial Management (PFM) System as a way of improving good fiscal governance at the sub-national level.

So far, the Federal Government has disbursed a total sum of N471.9 billion to the 36 States of the Federation following the achievement of results in different Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) in the Annual…