Former President Jonathan to chair journalists’ lecture series in Owerri

Former President of Nigeria, His Excellency Dr Goodluck Jonathan (GCFR) will be the chairman of the Lecture Series organized by the Correspondent Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Imo State Council in honour of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu’s 80th birthday anniversary.

The event which holds on Saturday, September 3 in Owerri, will also feature former Nigeria First Lady Dame. Patience Jonathan as the mother of the day.

The former Minister of Aviation, Information and President General Ohaneze Ndigbo World-Wide Emeritus, Chief John Nniah Nwodo would be delivered the lecture titled “Igbo: Quest for Nigeria’s Unity”.

In a statement issued in Owerri Tuesday by the…