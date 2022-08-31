GITEX 2022: NITDA inaugurates LOC, urges tech coys buy-in

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) that will ensure a successful outing for Nigeria at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition and Expo (GITEX).

GITEX is an annual consumer, computer and electronics trade show, exhibition, and conference that takes place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mrs Hadiza Umar ,Head Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the agency said this in a statement issued in Abuja, recently.

NITDA has been coordinating Nigeria’s pavilion at the event since 2013 and this year’s edition is scheduled to take place from October.

Mr Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of NITDA, at…