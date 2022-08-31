How to successfully manage emotional stress in a relationship

We are all emotional beings driven by our feelings and thoughts. Relationships are meant to offer intimacy, support, and stability. However, it can also be a reason for stress and anxiety, especially emotionally.

Emotional stress could be a result of a consistent argument in a relationship. It makes both partners lose stability. Consistent argument could cause hurt, loss of respect and also reduce the intimacy between both partners.

It is important that you know how to handle emotional stress in your relationship so as to prevent it from having a negative impact on your mental health.

However, this article will give more insight on how to effectively manage emotional stress…