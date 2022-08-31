Lecturers of Federal College of Education Umunze protest unpaid allowances for 6 years

Lecturers of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, Anambra State, have protested over six years of unpaid allowances.

They also warned the provost and management of the institution to stop intimidating their members over the development.

The chairman of the FCET Umunze chapter of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Dr Churchill Okonkwo, led the protest.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that lecturers had about a week ago declared a three-week warning strike against the management of the college, asking parents to withdraw their children and wards from the college in their own interests.

But the management of the college in a swift reaction refuted…