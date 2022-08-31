Oil theft: NSCDC warns anti-vandal unit against compromise

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Abubakar Audi, to put an end to the menace of oil theft and bunkering taking toll on the nation’s economy.

The NSCDC boss disclosed that more than 200 suspects had been arrested by the corps in the last one year for alleged oil theft and illegal oil bunkering activities in some parts of the country.

He said that the corps has also arrested over 300 trucks and destroyed over 50 Illegal refineries, saying oil theft and illegal oil bunkering had become alarming.

Audi spoke in Abuja at an emergency meeting with the heads of anti-vandalisastion units in all the state…