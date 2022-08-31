Panic in Ogun communities over threat of attack by gunmen

Residents of Isara Remo and Ogere Remo in Remo North and Ikenne Remo Local Government Areas of Ogun State, are in fear over a planned attack by suspected gunmen on the two communities.

Tribune Online learnt that threat letters about the possible attacks were written to the communities, which had obviously created fears in the minds of residents.

It was further learnt that the letters were circulated through the length and breadth of Isara and Ogere Remo respectively.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, when contacted confirmed the development.

He said operatives of the Command are up to the task of securing the lives and properties of the people of the…