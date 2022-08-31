Scarcity of Aviation fuel may stall NAF operations ― Air Marshall Amao

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Oladayo Amao, has expressed discontent over the current challenges of JET A-1 (aviation fuel) scarcity, saying if the situation persists it could adversely affect NAF air operations in the country.

Air Marshall Amao stated this while delivering a paper titled “Management of Emerging Air Threat: Implications for Strengthening Governance in Nigeria” as part of the activities marking Senior Executive Course (SEC) 44 Defence Week of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Study (NIPSS) Kuru, Plateau State, current sales for JET A-1 stand at N950 per litre, as opposed to the N360 per litre appropriated in the NAF 2022 budget.

…