Seven things you should put in your CV

A resume or curriculum vitae (CV) is one of the keys to getting a job for every job seeker.

Your resume is a brief summary of all that there is about you, especially all that your employer needs to know about you.

However, if you are a job seeker, your resume is very important. This is why you need to pay attention to certain things while writing your CV if you will be constructing it yourself.

Your CV contains detailed information about you, and this should impress your employee.

The labour market is very competitive and you need your resume to stand out amidst others.

This article will give you an insight into what to consider while writing your CV.

1. Your CV format or…