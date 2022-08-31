Seven tips on how to increase your daily intake of water

To say water is important is an understatement. It is simply indispensable. Humans, animals, and plants all depend heavily on the use of water for their survival.

Drinking enough water is of immense benefit to humans in many ways, such as helping to boost your energy level, helping to improve your skin naturally, optimising physical performance, getting rid of body waste and many more.

The greater your daily intake of water, the more you benefit from it. Although the recommendation for the amount of water could vary. According to the United States National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, they recommend that adult women drink 11.5(2.7 litres) of water daily…