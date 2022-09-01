86 princes from Agunloye ruling house shortlisted for Alaafin stool

Down from the 119 applications from various families, 86 princes all from the Agunloye ruling house of Oyo have been shortlisted for the vacant stool of the Alaafin of Oyo.

The shortlist of only princes of Agunloye ruling house is in apparent compliance with a letter written by Director, Administration and General Services, Atiba local government area, Mr Ayoola A. A. to the head of princes in Oyo town, High Chief Mukaila Afonja.

The letter, dated August 9, 2022, had conveyed the approval of the state government for the commencement of administrative processes to fill the vacant stool.

Citing the existing chief laws of Oyo State and the Alaafin chieftaincy declaration, the letter…