APC guber aspirants withdraw post-primary cases against Folarin, party in Oyo

The embattled All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship aspirants in the last primary election in Oyo state have backed out of litigations filed against its candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin and the party.

Disclosing this in a statement, Senator Folarin lauded what he described as the spirit of sportsmanship of the affected governorship aspirants

Folarin while commending the decision of a member of the board of Federal Character Commission (FCC), Bimbo Kolade and other aspirants in the last primary elections of the party for withdrawing cases filed against the party after the primary elections pledged to run an all-inclusive government in 2023.

He added that all the aspirants…