Don condemns persistent interception of cargoes by multiple Customs units

A lecturer at the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, Mr Charles Okorefe, has condemned the incessant interception of cargo clearance by multiple Customs units, stating that the Service needs to embrace utilisation of blockchain technology for efficient digital operations.

Speaking during the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the League of Maritime Editors and Publishers (LOMEP), which held in Badagry, Lagos recently, Mr Okorefe explained that persistent interception of cargoes by multiple units of Customs outside the ports gives an impression that Customs units are not under a single management.

While delivering the lead paper at the event themed ‘The role…